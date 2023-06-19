Appeal for information after garda injured in Donegal collision

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision at Tullygallan in Donegal town on Friday.

The collision involving a Garda motorbike and a car took place at around 3.30pm, involving a car and a Garda motorcycle.

The Garda motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was injured in the collision and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda station on 074-974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.