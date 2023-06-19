Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 12:48

Appeal for information after garda injured in Donegal collision

A Garda motorbike and a car were involved in the collision
Appeal for information after garda injured in Donegal collision

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision at Tullygallan in Donegal town on Friday.

The collision involving a Garda motorbike and a car took place at around 3.30pm, involving a car and a Garda motorcycle.

The Garda motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was injured in the collision and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda station on 074-974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare
President’s foreign policy comments did not cross a line, says Fine Gael Minister President’s foreign policy comments did not cross a line, says Fine Gael Minister
Three people taken to hospital after assault in Slane, Co Meath Three people taken to hospital after assault in Slane, Co Meath
gardaidonegalcollisioncrashdonegal towntullygallan
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more