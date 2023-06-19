Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 07:57

Medicine shortages reach record high with almost 300 products impacted

Research found approximately 60 per cent of Irish people have been impacted by medicine shortages in the past year
Medicine shortages reach record high with almost 300 products impacted

Muireann Duffy

Medicine shortages have reached a record high, impacting approximately 60 per cent of people in Ireland in the past year.

The latest Medicines Shortages Index found shortages increased by 50 per cent over a six-month period, now impacting 289 products.

In the past four weeks alone, the index jumped by almost 50 additional products.

Around 44 per cent of patients experienced issues getting their prescriptions filled at pharmacies due to the shortages, the research found.

Among the products currently affected are low-dose Aspirin, eye drops, topical creams, common antibiotics and medicines to treat blood pressure and high cholesterol.

"The high percentage of individuals reporting difficulties in obtaining both prescription and over-the-counter medicines is deeply troubling," chief executive of Azure Pharmaceuticals, Sandra Gannon said.

Arguing policy responses to the issue continue to be "defensive of non-existent", Ms Gannon added: "It appears we are yet to truly understand the nature of this problem and thus are failing to grip it."

"Diminishing margins for generic medicines, our over reliance on single-sourced medicines, combined with other countries paying higher prices, makes us particularly vulnerable.

"The medicines market has changed and delays in adapting to this reality are impacting every touchpoint of the health system," she warned, calling for Ireland to implement measures taken by several European countries, including improved data reporting, encouraging the entry of new suppliers, price increases and de-risking dependency on particular markets.

More in this section

President’s foreign policy comments did not cross a line, says Fine Gael Minister President’s foreign policy comments did not cross a line, says Fine Gael Minister
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Co Clare
Three people taken to hospital after assault in Slane, Co Meath Three people taken to hospital after assault in Slane, Co Meath
medicinemedicine shortagessandra gannonmedicine shortages index
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more