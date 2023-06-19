Siptu begin talks with Tara Mines to discuss proposed temporary closure

Muireann Duffy

A trade union representing workers impacted by a decision to temporarily suspend activity at Tara Mines in Co Meath will begin intensive talks with the company to discuss alternatives.

Last week, it was confirmed that approximately 650 staff members would be temporarily laid off following a decision to suspend production and exploration at the site, which is the largest zinc mine in Europe.

The mine's owner, Boliden, said the site would be placed under care and maintenance until further notice, adding the company is "working actively" to extend its life while maintaining its competitiveness.

Siptu said it will begin "intensive engagement" with the management of Tara mines on Monday.

"In recent days, union representatives have had discussions with management and Government representatives in relation to the announcement that the mine will be temporarily closed and the impact this will have on the workers, the wider community and economy," Siptu's TEAC division organiser Adrian Kane said.

"Union representatives have demanded that management engage with us to look at alternatives to the proposed layoffs.

"Management have now agreed to this position and we will endeavour in intensive talks which are to begin on Monday to work towards an outcome which will maintain the operation of this mine."

Following the news last week, Tara Mine's chief executive Gunnar Nystrom said the Meath site had been facing "tremendous unsustainable losses", brought about by a "perfect storm" of falling zinc prices, electricity prices, inflation and operational issues.

Minister for Trade and Employment Simon Coveney and his department held discussions with Tara Mines following the announcement, and the minister is due to meet with representatives from Boliden this week.