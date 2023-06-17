Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 18:22

Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime

Watches, designer clothing, €15,740 in cash and a low-loader truck were seized in an operation targeting serious crime in Dublin on Friday
Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime

James Cox

Watches, designer clothing, €15,740 in cash and a low-loader truck were seized in an operation targeting serious crime in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí attached to the divisional crime task force conducted a multi-agency search operation targeting serious crime and the sale and supply of controlled drugs in north Dublin at Stockhole Lane, Co Dublin on Friday.

The search was conducted by gardaí from the DMR North divisional crime task force unit with assistance from the DMR North divisional search ream.

It was also carried out in cooperation with regular units from Ballymun and personnel from Fingal County Council, waste enforcement officers were also present at the search.

During the course of the search, a number of watches, designer clothing and handbags was seized, along with €15,740 cash and a campervan and a low-loader truck.

One man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested during the operation for obstruction and has since been released. He will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 on July 7th at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

More in this section

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction
Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
‘We cherished him’: Dublin bids farewell to Aslan frontman Christy Dignam ‘We cherished him’: Dublin bids farewell to Aslan frontman Christy Dignam
gardaicampervantruckdesigner clothing
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway

Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more