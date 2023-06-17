Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 14:31

Teenager in critical condition following road collision in Co Tyrone

The collision involved a black Audi A3 car and a lorry, and occurred on the Eglish Road in Dungannon around 5.30pm on Friday.
Teenager in critical condition following road collision in Co Tyrone

By Claudia Savage, PA

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The collision involved a black Audi A3 car and a lorry, and occurred on the Eglish Road in Dungannon around 5.30pm on Friday.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following the incident.

Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their inquiries to contact them at Dungannon.

More in this section

Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction Kerry pimp who raped and intimidated sex worker appeals conviction
Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online Doctor suspended for prescribing controlled drugs online
Minister briefed on 'indispensable' nature of data centres before Dáil debate Minister briefed on 'indispensable' nature of data centres before Dáil debate
tyronecrashcritical conditionteenagerireland
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway

Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more