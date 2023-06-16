Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 13:51

Home care workers say new pay proposals are 'a betrayal'

CEO believes the Government, the HSE and the seactor must meet in order to change the tender for the better.
Home care workers say new pay proposals are 'a betrayal'

Katie Mellett

The proposed tender offered to home care providers by the HSE and Department of Health is a "betrayal of home care workers" according to Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI), which represents private home care companies.

Joseph Musgrave, chief executive of the HCCI said: “For more than 18 months, the sector has actively engaged with the Government and the HSE in discussions around reforming the home care service in Ireland.

"We all agreed that home care workers need a predictable income; to be paid the Living Wage, travel time and mileage as well as access to career development opportunities – essentially they should be respected and valued for the crucial work they do day in day out. The sector is committed to this as it is the right thing to do as well as the only way forward to keep the sector viable and sustainable into the future. However, we cannot do it alone."

He said that in the latest tender, the HSE has refused to state what rate they determine to be a Living Wage and have not engaged with the sector to calculate travel time.

Despite this, providers have decided to accept the tender offer with the aim to rectify it between now and August 14th, when the new contract will come into force.

Musgrave said: "We all know that Ireland has an ageing population and the pressures on the care system will only increase. This is a time to plan ahead and make decisions that enable our carers to do more. The terms of this tender are undermining the care sector and is certainly not a logical next step towards reform.”

More in this section

Man jailed for 18 months for child cruelty Man jailed for 18 months for child cruelty
University asked for more gardaí near campus over 'intimidation and anti-social behaviour' University asked for more gardaí near campus over 'intimidation and anti-social behaviour'
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
hsedepartment of healthemploymentliving wagetenderhome care workershome and community care ireland (hcci)
Unique Irish Wake museum opens in Waterford tracing traditions around death

Unique Irish Wake museum opens in Waterford tracing traditions around death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more