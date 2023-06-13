Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 20:25

Drugs worth over €1.2m seized in Kildare

A mobile drugs lab was also seized during Monday's operation
Drugs worth over €1.2m seized in Kildare

Claudia Savage, PA

Drugs with a street value of more than €1.2 million have been seized from a rural site in Co Kildare.

As part of Operation Tara and an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the West Dublin area, the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted the search on Monday.

Gardaí seized 16kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.12 million, 3kg of cannabis herb worth an estimated €60,000 and 800g of suspected heroin with an estimated value of €112,000.

Officers also seized a large box lorry, which was being used as a mobile drug pressing preparation unit and had been equipped with a hydraulic press, ovens, vacuum packing equipment and bagging.

An image of the drugs seized as part of the operation on Monday. Photo: Garda Press Office

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested by gardaí and taken to separate Garda stations in West Dublin and Kildare, where they continue to be held.

The raid is part of a probe into a crime gang with significant links to the large scale sale and supply of controlled drugs across West Dublin.

Gardaí said it marks a significant development in efforts to dismantle criminal gangs causing harm in communities across Dublin.

A number of follow-up searches have been conducted at addresses in Dublin and Kildare, resulting in further small quantities of drugs being found and seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Man jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping woman Man jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping woman
Surgeon who claims he was on enforced sick leave can return to work, court hears Surgeon who claims he was on enforced sick leave can return to work, court hears
Dirty Dublin: More street cleaning promised after complaints over 'filthy' city centre Dirty Dublin: More street cleaning promised after complaints over 'filthy' city centre
dublingardaidrugsseizurekildare
Man who covered up Toddy Dooley murder claims sentence is interfering with job hunt

Man who covered up Toddy Dooley murder claims sentence is interfering with job hunt

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more