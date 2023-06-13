Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning as temperatures set to reach 27 degrees

Alerts for thunderstorms and heavy rain are in place for much of the west of Ireland as Met Éireann said Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far.

Status yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain are in place in Connacht and counties Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

The forecaster said slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to localised spot flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The warning is in place from 12pm until 9pm on Tuesday.

Very warm & humid this afternoon, sunny spells & scattered heavy showers 🥵🌦️



Some heavy downpours & thunderstorms expected in parts of the midlands & west with spot flooding & hail likely ⛈️



Thunderstorm warning in place ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS



Highs 22 to 27C pic.twitter.com/jxD7a63rnp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2023

A similar thunderstorm warning issued by the UK Met Office is in place in counties Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh until 9pm.

However Tuesday is still “shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far”, with temperatures of up to 27 degrees forecast, Met Éireann said.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe told The Irish Times there will be some “very warm or hot weather to come over the next few days, with high humidity sparking off some thunderstorms”.

“There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers or thunderstorms,” she said. “Some intense downpours are expected in parts of the midlands and west, especially during the afternoon and evening. Spot flooding is likely with the chance of hail. Shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far, with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees.”

Ms Lowe said Tuesday night will be a “muggy” with heavy showers early on in the west dying out later.

The hot weather will continue on Wednesday, when temperatures will reach between 22 and 27 degrees for most, though it will be slightly less warm in coastal areas.

Similar conditions will continue into the weekend, with sunny spells mixed in with sharp showers and temperatures into the low 20s generally.