Charlie Bird 'at crossroads' as he shares update on 'deteriorating' health

Charlie Bird has said his health is starting to deteriorate and that he now finds himself "at a crossroads".

The former RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021 and has been sharing health updates with his followers on social media.

"I want to be very honest with everyone who is supporting me," he wrote on Twitter on Monday evening. "My health is deteriorating and so is my movement. I think I am at a crossroads."

Last month the former journalist suffered a "bad fall" while out walking and had to visit the hospital.

However, the 73-year-old said that he will "continue to extend the hand of friendship".

“And I am going to continue to raise awareness for groups that need support,” he added.

Since his diagnosis Bird has become a leading campaigner for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

As part of his fundraising efforts, Bird and thousands from around the country climbed Croagh Patrick on April 2nd last year, which he described as a "national day of kindness, friendship and celebration".

Climbs were organised as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

The campaign raised over €3 million for the charities.