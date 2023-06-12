Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 06:18

Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell

Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.
Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell

By John Besley and David Young, PA

Two men have been charged over the murder and disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell, police said.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have charged a 26-year-old man with murder and a 34-year-old man with assisting offenders.

Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Ms Mitchell (21) was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Detectives investigating Ms Mitchell’s disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property had been cordoned off by police earlier in the week.

Police forensic officers, at a property in James Street in Ballymena during the search for Chloe Mitchell. Photo: PA

The discovery came after extensive searches across Ballymena over recent days.

Members of the Community Rescue Service (CRS) assisted police in the major search operation in Ballymena.

In a statement on Sunday night, the volunteer-based organisation said: “The CRS would like to thank the people of Ballymena, those who live and work in the Harryville area and especially Chloe’s family and friends for their exceptional support during our operations.”

More in this section

Businessman released on bailed over €140,000 drug bust Businessman released on bailed over €140,000 drug bust
Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry
Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare collision
antrimpsniballymenamissingchloe mitchell
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more