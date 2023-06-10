Second man arrested as search for Chloe Mitchell continues

By David Young, PA

Police investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have arrested a second man.

The man, 34, was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

A major search operation continued in the town on Saturday, a week on from her disappearance.

A flat in the James Street area of Ballymena examined by officers remained cordoned off.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the police investigation.

On Saturday officers were granted a 36-hour extension to his detention period.

Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in Ballymena.

The volunteer-based Community Rescue Service organisation has been helping police.

On Saturday officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell’s disappearance.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney, said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety, and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance.

“It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, June 2 and 5.40pm on Thursday, June 8 to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual.

“I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage during this period to bring it to police.

“Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.”

She added: “I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

“I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.”

About 80 volunteers with the Community Rescue Service were involved in Saturday’s searches, concentrated on thick undergrowth on the banks of the River Braid close to a railway line.

Darren Harper, a district commander with the Community Rescue Service, said the operation was “challenging”.

“We have a substantial amount of volunteers on the ground at the minute,” he told the PA news agency.

“We are rotating them more frequently than what we usually do, given the temperature here today – it’s about 19C to 20C so it’s important that we rotate them and get them water on board and look after their welfare while maintaining the search.”

Mr Harper praised the community in Ballymena, which he said had been bringing food and drink down for the search volunteers.

“The community has been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

He said the volunteers were committed to continuing the search.

“We’re still looking for a high-risk missing person, and we will continue until Chloe is located or until the police deem that we are no longer needed,” he said.