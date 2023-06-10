Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 12:53

Search continues for missing Chloe Mitchell one week on from her disappearance

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.
By David Young, PA

A major search for a missing Co Antrim woman is continuing one week on from her disappearance.

Police are pursuing a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell, 21, from Ballymena.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Chloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre (Mitchell family/PSNI/PA)

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case. He remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3rd in Ballymena town centre.

Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town.

The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation.

On Friday, a senior police officer expressed hope Ms Mitchell is safe and well.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney said police are treating her as a “high-risk missing person”.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Search and Rescue teams at Braidwater Retail Park in Ballymena on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Mitchell’s brother Phillip has urged anyone with information to contact the family.

Asked by the BBC how much he is missing his sister, he said on Friday: “Words just can’t describe it, I am broke.”

Ms Mitchell was last seen by her family on Friday, June 2nd and was then captured in the late hours of that day and the early hours of Saturday, June 3rd in Ballymena town centre on CCTV.

She was walking in the direction of James Street in the town.

