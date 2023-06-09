Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 12:16

Irishman dies after fall from building in Bangkok – report

According to Thai police quoted in the Bangkok Post, the deceased is an Irish national who worked as a teacher
An Irishman has reportedly died after falling from an apartment building in Bangkok, Thailand.

The man fell to his death from the 23rd floor of the condominium building in the Thai capital’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning, according to the Bangkok Post.

His body was found on a balcony on the third floor.

According to Thai police quoted in the Bangkok Post, the deceased is an Irish national who worked as a teacher at a school in the city.

Police were examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to aid the investigation, the report said.

