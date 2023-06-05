Met Éireann forecasts heatwave will continue into next weekend

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann are predicting the current heatwave will continue well into next weekend.

Bank Holiday Monday has been dry and sunny, although patchy cloud will continue to bubble up during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the northwest, and there is the chance of an isolated shower or two.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the west and slightly cooler on northern and eastern fringes, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tuesday will be another generally dry and sunny day.

Once again, cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and evening, mostly in the west with an isolated shower or two possible.

Highest temperatures generally of 19 to 24 degrees but cooler in eastern coastal areas with highs there of 16 to 18 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

Met Éireann said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather this week, keeping things generally dry and warm with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny for most though with the chance of a light shower in Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees for most.

The east and northeast will be slightly cooler with highs of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

Thursday will remain dry with hazy sunshine across the country.

Some patchy cloudy is possible in the southwest later. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in Leinster and east Ulster, and of 20 to 23 degrees elsewhere, in light to moderate easterly winds.

Most of the country will stay dry on Friday with spells of hazy sunshine.

However, it is possible that it will be cloudier at times in the south and southwest with the chance of some patchy rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the west, in moderate easterly winds.

Next weekend will be warm with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

Next weekend will be warm with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

There is uncertainty in the forecast as yet but there is a chance that some showers will move across the country from the south.