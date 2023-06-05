Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 08:21

Fatal heart attacks more common on a Monday, research suggests

Scientists have been unable to fully explain this ‘Blue Monday’ phenomenon.
Fatal heart attacks more common on a Monday, research suggests

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Serious heart attacks are more likely to happen on a Monday than at any other time, research has suggested.

The study found that the likelihood of a heart attack occurring on a Monday was 13 per cent greater than expected.

Doctors at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland analysed data from 10,528 patients across the island of Ireland – 7,112 in the Republic and 3,416 in Northern Ireland.

They had been admitted to hospital between 2013 and 2018 with the most serious type of heart attack – an ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) which takes place when a major coronary artery is completely blocked.

 

The researchers found a spike in STEMI heart attacks at the start of the working week, with rates highest on a Monday.

There were also higher than expected rates on a Sunday, according to the findings presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester.

Scientists have been unable to fully explain this “Blue Monday” phenomenon.

Previous studies suggesting heart attacks are more likely on a Monday highlighted an association with circadian rhythm – the body’s sleep or wake cycle.

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) there are more than 30,000 hospital admissions due to STEMI each year in the UK.

The attack requires emergency assessment and treatment to minimise damage to the heart, normally performed with emergency angioplasty – a procedure to reopen the blocked coronary artery.

Cardiologist Dr Jack Laffan, who led the research at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, said: “We’ve found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and the incidence of STEMI.

“This has been described before but remains a curiosity. The cause is likely multifactorial, however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element.”

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the BHF, said: “Someone is admitted to hospital due to a life-threatening heart attack every five minutes in the UK, so it’s vital that research continues to shed light on how and why heart attacks happen.

“This study adds to evidence around the timing of particularly serious heart attacks, but we now need to unpick what it is about certain days of the week that makes them more likely.

“Doing so could help doctors better understand this deadly condition so we can save more lives in future.”

More in this section

Man killed in Offaly road collision Man killed in Offaly road collision
Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass' Teenager arrested over Leinster House 'trespass'
Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video Man refused bail over charges in connection with taxi ‘threat’ video
british heart foundationsciencemondayheart attackbritish cardiovascular society
Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare

Conservationists welcome five new white-tailed eagle chicks in Clare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more