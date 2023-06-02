Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 17:32

Three people arrested after seizure of cannabis worth €78,000

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s as part of this investigation.
Kenneth Fox

Three people have been arrested after €78,000 worth of cannabis was seized at a premise in Wicklow on Friday.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in Wicklow, an operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Wicklow and Bray District Drugs Unit and personnel from Revenue Customs Service.

Revenue officers seized suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €78,768.

They are all currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Wicklow.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

