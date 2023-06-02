Man tried to choke former partner in dispute over dog, court hears

Tom Tuite

A man accused of two attacks on his then partner allegedly “tried to choke her” after a dispute about his dog, Dublin District Court has heard.

Toyatma Fedee (37), of Baileys Court, Mountjoy, Dublin, was charged with two counts of assault causing harm to the woman.

In an outline of the allegations for the court to decide the trial venue, Judge Cephas Power heard the incidents allegedly occurred on March 3rd and July 3rd, 2020, at a residence in Dublin 8.

It was alleged that in the first incident the accused grabbed and punched the woman in the face and banged her head off the floor.

It was claimed the second incident happened after a dispute about a dog. It was alleged the accused pushed the injured party on the ground and “tried to choke her”.

The complainant did not specify injuries in her statement and did not seek medical attention but mentioned that it caused her pain, the court heard.

The judge accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.

The accused will appear again next month to enter a plea.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800-341 900, email helpline@womensaid.ie) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01-554 3811, email hello@mensaid.ie) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.