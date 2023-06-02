ESB and Orsted sign agreement to develop Irish offshore wind

ESB and Denmark's Orsted have signed an agreement to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio, the Danish wind energy group said in a statement.

Orsted will become a 50 per cent partner in a series of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast, the company added.

The partnership has the potential to deliver up to five gigawatts of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects, it added.

The Government aims to generate 80 per cent of the State's electricity from renewable sources, including to reach 5GW offshore wind by 2030, Minsiter for Enterprise Simon Coveney said. -Reuters