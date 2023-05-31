Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 23:22

Man dies after jet ski incident in Co Clare

While two people were able to make their way to shore, the Department of Transport said a male did not.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A body has been recovered from a lake in Co Clare following a jet ski incident.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Lough Derg at Killaloe, Co Clare

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a search-and-rescue operation in conjunction with gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.

The Shannon-based coast guard helicopter R115 and Killaloe Coast Guard Unit were sent to the scene.

Following a further search, his body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Irish Coast Guard extended its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

