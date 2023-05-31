Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 10:02

Thieves steal giant ice cream cone from outside shop

The thieves stole the huge cone from a shopping centre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Thieves steal giant ice cream cone from outside shop

Stephen Maguire

The good weather is getting to some people in Co Donegal after a giant ice cream cone was stolen from outside a shop in Letterkenny.

Gardai have scanned hundreds of CCTV images in a bid to track down the culprits.

The thieves stole the huge cone from a retailer at Glencar Shopping Centre on Sunday, May 21st, at 6.23am.

The early morning suspects include two males and one female who made their way off in the direction of Dr McGinley Road.

The males tried to cover their faces with hoods up while the female was wearing a pink zipped-up top and pink tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí are hoping eagle-eyed early morning drivers may help them lick the culprits.

Garda Grainne Doherty said the appearance of a giant ice cream cone cannot go unnoticed.

"Somebody has seen this cone," Gda Doherty said.

"If a giant ice-cream cone has appeared in your living room or your friends' apartment, somebody knows something about this. These things are quite expensive and times are hard for businesses. We are anxious to have this item returned to the owner."

Gda Doherty appealed to those who took the cone to return it.

"To whoever did take it, it might have been a moment of madness, drop it back."

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.

More in this section

Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth Teenage girl and pensioner killed in separate road incidents in Cavan and Louth
Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme
Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told
gardaweatherdonegalice creamletterkennyirelandice cream cone
Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues

Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more