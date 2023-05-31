Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 07:05

Petrol and diesel prices set to rise as excise duty reinstated

Petrol will increase by 6 cent a litre and diesel by 5 cent from Thursday.
Petrol and diesel prices set to rise as excise duty reinstated

The price of petrol and diesel is set to rise again from midnight tonight.

Government excise duties, which were cut as part of measures to combat the cost-of-living crisis, will be reinstated on a phased basis.

Petrol will increase by 6 cent a litre and diesel by 5 cent from Thursday.

The Consumers Association of Ireland said the move will have both a direct and knock-on effect on consumers, making transport and goods more expensive.

"If this fuel is being used for carrying product to the supermarket, then the only one who can pay for it is the consumer," the group's chairperson Michael Kilcoyne said.

"And the consumer is going to have their goods increase (in price) so whoever is transporting it can cover the costs. It means there will be further inflation as a result of this," he told Newstalk radio.

Mr Kilcoyne added it is poor practice to increase costs for consumers "at a time when Government talks about the amount of revenue they have".

"I would call on [the Government] to defer this to at least the end of the year.

"Six cents on a litre of petrol, five cents on a litre of diesel is a lot of money, because in country areas there is no public transport, they have to have a car," he added.

More in this section

Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told
Cork prisoner found hanging in his cell had psychiatrist visits cancelled Cork prisoner found hanging in his cell had psychiatrist visits cancelled
Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme
inflationcost of livingpetrol pricesfuel dutyexcise
Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues

Families of A5 road victims speak of ‘endless pain’ as inquiry continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more