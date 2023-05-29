Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:38

Man appears in court after pipe bombs found in bag at Tallaght Garda Station

Darren Kane, from Rathfarnham, is next due to appear before the courts on Friday morning.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has appeared in court after two pipe bombs were found in a bag at a garda station.

Tallaght Garda Station in west Dublin was evacuated after the explosives were discovered on Friday evening.

They were allegedly found in a bag belonging to a man arrested earlier that day.

The station was evacuated and closed to the public until the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the items.

Darren Kane (41), of Butterfield Close, Rathfarnham, on Monday morning appeared before Tallaght District Court in connection with the find.

He has been charged with having a pipe bomb, radio-controlled pipe bomb and realistic imitation firearm.

Legal representatives for Kane made no application for bail and applied for legal aid.

Judge Patricia McNamara remanded Kane into custody on consent.

He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court via videolink at 10am on Friday, June 2nd.

