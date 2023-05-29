Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 12:00

Passenger arrivals into Ireland up 21% in April

More than 1,785,000 passengers arrived in Ireland from overseas in April 2023
Passenger arrivals into Ireland up 21% in April

Michael Bolton

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows a 20.9 per cent increase of passenger arrivals into Ireland, with more than 1,785,000 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes in April 2023.

This figure is compared to 1,476,600 arrivals in April 2022. This is also an increase of 4.2 per cent in the pre-pandemic levels, when 1,712,900 passengers arrived overseas routes in April 2019.

This growth is even more substantial when compared with April 2021 when just 69,400 passengers travelled on these routes. The low figures in 2021 reflect on the travel restrictions that were in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of those who arrived into the country, 1,676,600 passengers arrived by air and 108,300 by sea in the past month.

Majority of people who came into Ireland came from Britain, with 634,500 from Britain, an increase of 548,300 a year ago. Outside of Britain, the most popular destination Spanish routes remain the busiest, with 245,900 passengers arriving on these routes in April 2023, a 24.4 per cent increase compared with April 2022.

More in this section

Shannon Airport preparing for more than 42,000 passengers over June bank holiday Shannon Airport preparing for more than 42,000 passengers over June bank holiday
Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise
Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building
central statistics officeair travelsea travel
'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show

'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more