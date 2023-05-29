Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 06:18

Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Meath collision

The male motorcyclist (aged in his 50s), was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away.
Motorcyclist (50s) dies in Meath collision

Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred at Old Ross Cross Road, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath on Sunday evening at approximately 6.15p.m.

The male motorcyclist (aged in his 50s), was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver (aged in his 20s) of the car was uninjured. The two passengers in the car were also uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective
Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building
Irish Civil War: Ceremony in Dublin marks 100 years since end of conflict Irish Civil War: Ceremony in Dublin marks 100 years since end of conflict
gardaimeathfatal road collisionmotorcycle
Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise

Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more