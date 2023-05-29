Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 07:33

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Conflict in Fine Gael over spending, insurers denying cancer patients drugs and the fire at an apartment block at Blanchardstown are among the headlines in Monday's papers.

The Irish Times with leads with doctors accusing insurance companies of denying patients new drugs for cancer treatments.

The Irish Examiner leads with conflict with Fine Gael TDs over spending as some have reportedly turned on Paschal Donohoe over the issue, with fears it could hurt the party in the next General Election.

 

The Echo leads with the death of teenager Ava Twomey, who is the daughter of Vera Twomey, who had long campaigned for medical cannabis for her daughter.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with the fire at an apartment block in Blanchardstown which has left seven families homeless.

The Irish Daily Star leads with an investigation into the huge number of Air BnB's available across the country and how it has affected homelessness in Ireland.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with Holly Willoughby wanting to stay on as a presenter on ITV's This Morning show after the departure of Phillip Schofield.

British papers

Two stories dominate the bank holiday front pages – the continued fallout from Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning and reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to cap prices on basic goods.

Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby features on the front of the Daily Mirror as she pledged to remain with the show – if it is not axed by ITV.

The Sun focuses on staff fears the long-running show faces the chop after its main sponsor withdrew in the wake of the scandal.

Former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh features on the front of the Daily Star, describing what he called a “bully” culture at ITV.

He accuses the show of having a “toxic” culture on the front of the Daily Mail, which also features a picture of Kylie Minogue at the Monaco Grand Prix on her 55th birthday.

Kylie is also pictured on the front of the Daily Express, which focuses on retail bosses warning Mr Sunak his plans for price caps will not bring down grocery bills – a message echoed on the front page of the i.

The Daily Telegraph also focuses on the PM’s plans, complete with a warning that the “1970s tactics” will create shortages, alongside a picture from Turkey as President Erdogan secures a third term in power.

Food prices and the Turkish election both feature on the front of the Financial Times, but it leads on Republican leaders in the US facing a revolt from members over the agreement to solve the rising debt crisis.

There is more from Turkey in The Guardian, but it says Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley has told officers not to attend emergency calls linked to mental health incidents.

Police are also the focus of the front page of The Times, which says members of the National Crime Agency are going to work in North Africa to help break up people-smuggling gangs.

