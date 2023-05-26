Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 20:10

Eamon Ryan plays down prospect of early General Election despite Budget row

The Minister for Transport addressed the conflict within the coalition of proposed tax breaks for middle income earners proposed in an opinion piece by three Fine Gael TDs.
Eamon Ryan plays down prospect of early General Election despite Budget row

Michael Bolton

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says he doesn’t think there will be an early General Election, despite growing differences over the upcoming Budget.

The Minister for Transport addressed the conflict within the coalition of proposed tax breaks for middle income earners proposed in an opinion piece by three Fine Gael TDs.

"I don't think will be an early General Election and I don't think there is a need for it. What we need to do is focus on getting the right budget decisions in October and we are best doing that among our selves rather than promising left, right and centre in the next four months.

"This is a Government that is working well together, there is a high level of trust and co-operation. I think we need to do our budget in October, not in the four months in-between. But that isn't a sign of Government not able to work, we are very determined to deliver the housing, and the energy, and the transport solutions we need.

"I think the Tanaiste is right. We need to focus on our immediate work, and the Budget work will speak for itself when it is published in October.

Earlier this week, Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness described an opinion piece as “kite flying”. Tanaiste Micheál Martin told a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night that junior ministers writing opinion pieces undermines the budgetary process.

Mr Ryan denied this move was part of a plan towards an earlier General Election, and said the best preparation for the budget is among the coalition partners.

More in this section

Profits at Katie Taylor's firm dipped to €1.6 million last year Profits at Katie Taylor's firm dipped to €1.6 million last year
Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister
Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation
green partyeamon ryanfine gaeldepartment of transportbudget 2023tanaiste micheal martin
Judge expresses scepticism about application by Russian State owned leasing firms to enter examiership

Judge expresses scepticism about application by Russian State owned leasing firms to enter examiership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more