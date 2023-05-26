Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 15:58

Eamon Ryan says far-right protests do not reflect views of Irish people

Mr Ryan made the comments at the opening of the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycling bridge in Galway today, and follows the Minister for Justice Simon Harris in voicing his concern of recent protests.
Eamon Ryan says far-right protests do not reflect views of Irish people

Michael Bolton

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said recent protests by the far right do not reflect the views of majority of the Irish people.

"I think it's still a very small percentage of Irish people that are supporting that sort of view. It's very divisive, it goes against the tradition that we come from of being welcoming people", said Mr Ryan.

His comments follow a recent blockade of migrant accommodation in Co Clare, and violent scenes at Sandwith Street in Dublin where a migrant camp was dismantled and set alight.

He emphasised that those taking part in these protests are a very small number, and praised the response of the gardaí in these incidents.

"I think the Garda Síochána have done the right thing, by managing the protests taking place, that's part of our constitutional rights as well.

"I think the vast majority of Irish people don't want to be associated with a really aggressive, negative disrespectful approach to human beings. I don't think that's in our culture. I don't think it will change the viewpoint of the Irish people, who overwhelmingly, want us to be a place of welcoming and safe refuge.

"Closing the door, and intimidating the people that come, I don't think that's what Irish people want."

Mr Ryan made the comments at the opening of the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycling bridge in Galway on Friday.

More in this section

Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation Human rights body raises concern over Ireland's lack of refugee accommodation
Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister Fianna Fáil ‘not target audience’ for newspaper budget article, says minister
Bravery medals awarded to gardaí who responded to man firing rifle in Donegal town Bravery medals awarded to gardaí who responded to man firing rifle in Donegal town
eamon ryandepartment of transportan garda siochanarefugeesanti-immigation protests
Profits at Katie Taylor's firm dipped to €1.6 million last year

Profits at Katie Taylor's firm dipped to €1.6 million last year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more