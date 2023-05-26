Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 11:46

Man (70s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Meath

A man, aged in his 70s, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Thursday evening
James Cox

A man, aged in his 70s, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday at Prioryland, Duleek, Co Meath.

An occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Prioryland remains closed this morning pending an examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Prioryland area between 11pm and 11.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

