Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 11:00

Fianna Fáil TD describes opinion piece on tax cuts as 'kite flying'

Mr McGuinness told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that such comments were part of the pre-Budget process that every political party entered into every year.
Fianna Fáil TD describes opinion piece on tax cuts as 'kite flying'

Vivienne Clarke

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has described an opinion piece by three Fine Gael TDs calling for tax cuts for middle income families as “kite flying”, but their comments were reasonable.

Mr McGuinness told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that such comments were part of the pre-Budget process that every political party entered into every year.

“Every year you have a case being thrown in relation to what one party wants and what another party wants. And I think now we're into the third year of this coalition, so tensions are far greater than what they would be for the last two years. But what is being asked for, I think, is reasonable.

"It's an indication of where the party stands. I don't dispute that. I think that last night at our parliamentary party meeting, we asked for an increase in the old age pension of between €15 and €20.

"People spoke about the need for grants to ensure that people can be looked after safely in their own homes through their county councils and therefore supports for business. So it's each party setting out its style and trying to be different than the other.”

When asked about comments by former Fine Gael Minister Michael Creed that Fianna Fáil was the party responsible for the financial crash, Mr McGuinness said there was no doubt that Fianna Fáil had been the party in Government during the crash, but that there had been international factors as well.

Junior Ministers and the Taoiseach were entitled to put forward their views, that was all part of the public debate around the budget.

“My hope would be that it's a real debate, that we're actually going to focus on giving this money to where they're talking about to all of those pensioners, to those that are working, tax breaks for employers and so on. I wouldn't like to think that it is a fake debate. I hope there is substance to it.”

Mr McGuinness added that it was “about time that Fianna Fáil got its backbone” in order to demand “some of the things that would satisfy the people that we represent.”

More in this section

Man discussed having sex with children to impress escort, court told Man discussed having sex with children to impress escort, court told
Former Dublin Bus driver jailed for sexual abuse of five girls Former Dublin Bus driver jailed for sexual abuse of five girls
Christian Brothers risk default judgment unless they attend damages proceedings Christian Brothers risk default judgment unless they attend damages proceedings
fine gaelfianna failjohn mcguinnessbudget 2023tax cutsmichael creed
Aisling Bea among cast for Graham Norton’s LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

Aisling Bea among cast for Graham Norton’s LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more