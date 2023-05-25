Sunny weather set to continue into the weekend with highs of 22 degrees

Kenneth Fox

The warm weather is set to continue into the weekend with highs of up to 22 degrees in some areas.

Today is largely dry with sunny spells but cloudy at times in parts of the northwest.

The best of the sunshine on Thursday in the east and south. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Friday is expected to be another dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Rather cloudy to start with better sunshine later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 or 22 degrees with a light northeasterly breeze.

Met Éireann said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather generating mild and dry conditions.

It will be cloudy at times on Saturday with the odd shower possible. Mostly dry overall though, with occasional sunny breaks too. Light to moderate northwest breezes. Highs between 16 and 21 or 22 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast with the best of sunshine there.

It is expected to be somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14 degrees in the north to around 19 degrees in the south. Some cloud with sunny spells, becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon. Just light northeast breezes.

Currently, looking sunny on Monday. Highs between 17 and 20 or 21 degrees, warmest over the western half of the country and coolest along the eastern coast with a light to moderate easterly wind.

They said high pressure will persist through much of next week with little change in our weather. Temperatures for most areas will be around 20 degrees or a little above. Cooler along the east coast due to an easterly airflow.