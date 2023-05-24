Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 12:39

Irish Life Health to increase premium prices by 5% from July

It comes after the insurance provider increased costs by 4.5% in January
Irish Life Health to increase premium prices by 5% from July

Tomas Doherty

Health insurance policyholders with Irish Life can expect to pay more for their cover in just over a months' time.

The company said customers will see a 5 per cent jump in premiums from the start of July.

It comes after the insurance provider increased costs by 4.5 per cent in January.

Irish Life Health said it was increasing prices because of a rise in the number of claims made.

Health insurance expert Dermot Goode said the price hike was potentially a return to the days of double-digit increases.

"The primary reason for both of these increases is the high level of claims being received," he said.

"In particular, the latest price hike seems to be driven by a significant increase in claims coming through private and high-tech hospitals."

Mr Goode estimated that the increase will cost a typical family of two adults and two children approximately €160 extra if they are on the 4D Health 1 plan; an additional €166 if on Benefit Plan; or €220 extra if they are on a higher plan such as 4D Health 3.

"Those renewing on or after 1st July will also be hit by the January increase so their actual year-on-year increase could be double these figures," he added.

Other insurance providers have also increased their rates this year.

VHI premiums increased by an average 4.8 per cent on March 1st, and Laya rates jumped by an average of 4.4 per cent on April 1st.

More in this section

Major spillage of hazardous waste on the N2 after truck overturns Major spillage of hazardous waste on the N2 after truck overturns
No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern No reason why Stormont Assembly should not meet next week – Bertie Ahern
Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000 Typical income of first-time buyers of new homes now above €90,000
insurancehealth insuranceirish life health
Irish children in wheelchairs may experience walking again in new robotic suit

Irish children in wheelchairs may experience walking again in new robotic suit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more