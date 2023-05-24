Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 09:25

Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor in Co Cork

The incident took place at Gooseberry Hill in Newmarket just after 8pm on Tuesday night
Tomas Doherty

A man has died in a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a tractor in Co Cork.

The incident took place at Gooseberry Hill in Newmarket just after 8pm on Tuesday night.

The motorcyclist, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed on Wednesday morning while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí are looking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

