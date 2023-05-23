Jim Gavin appointed chair of North East Inner City Implementation Board

Sarah Slater

Former Dublin Senior Football manager Jim Gavin has been appointed as the new chair of the North East Inner City (NEIC) Implementation Board.

Gavin takes over the role from Michael Stone, who stepped down in January after controversy surrounding a non-declared donation he made to Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe's 2020 election campaign.

The implementation board was established after an initiative was launched in July 2016 to oversee the long term, social and economic regeneration of Dublin's north east inner city area.

A report, Dublin’s North East Inner City – Creating a Brighter Future, was published in February 2017, making a number of recommendations. The NEIC Programme Implementation Board was established to oversee the implementation of the recommendations.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and north inner city Independent councillor Christy Burke welcomed Gavin's appointment.

“Mr Gavin is no stranger to the field of the north inner city. He knows the needs and wants of those in this area. The former coach is a very suitable appointment and has the knowledge to know how to approach the issues here.”

Gavin is among the most successful managers in the GAA, leading the Dubs to six Senior All-Ireland titles between 2013 and 2019, including five of the county's historic six-in-row run.