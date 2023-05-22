Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 08:03

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages focus on a range of stories from vacant office blocks being repurposed for housing to staff at Cork University Hospital querying why management consultants are earning €608,000. 
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages focus on a range of stories from vacant office blocks being repurposed for housing to staff at Cork University Hospital querying why management consultants are earning €608,000.

The Irish Times reports empty office blocks would be converted into apartments under a Government plan to tackle the housing shortfall as political pressure over the crisis intensifies.

The Irish Examiner lead on a piece about frontline staff at Cork University Hospital questioning why PwC consultants have earned fees which could run to more than €1 million at a time when services are stretched to breaking point.

The Echo report that concerns are being raised about delays to a migrant scheme.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding fine and a variety of other stories feature on the front pages in Britain on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman’s speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants.

The Mirror and The Guardian take a different stance, saying Labour is demanding a probe into Ms Braverman’s speeding fine after her team denied she had a speeding ticket six weeks ago.

The Daily Express says a people smuggler claims Europe is sending tens of thousands of migrants to Britain.

The Times says patients will be encouraged to use the NHS app to book private healthcare in an effort to cut wait times.

The Daily Mail reveals drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 people a day caught under the influence of drugs while driving.

The Financial Times says China have banned a US chipmaker after the G7 summit.

The Sun reports Phillip Schofield is devastated after his axing from ITV’s This Morning show.

And the Daily Star looks to the clear skies, saying Britain will be hotter than Morocco this week with a 24C day forecast.

More in this section

Data concerns preventing one in five adults recycling old devices, survey finds Data concerns preventing one in five adults recycling old devices, survey finds
Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures up to 20 degrees expected this week Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures up to 20 degrees expected this week
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardiantimesdaily telegraphindependentpresseditionsdaily expressdaily starithe echomirror
Ryanair records €1.4 billion annual profit as fares rise

Ryanair records €1.4 billion annual profit as fares rise

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more