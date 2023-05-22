What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter
Monday's front pages focus on a range of stories from vacant office blocks being repurposed for housing to staff at Cork University Hospital querying why management consultants are earning €608,000.
The Irish Times reports empty office blocks would be converted into apartments under a Government plan to tackle the housing shortfall as political pressure over the crisis intensifies.
The Irish Examiner lead on a piece about frontline staff at Cork University Hospital questioning why PwC consultants have earned fees which could run to more than €1 million at a time when services are stretched to breaking point.
The Echo report that concerns are being raised about delays to a migrant scheme.
Good morning,
Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent
— Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) May 22, 2023
The front page of today's Irish Sun.
— The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) May 22, 2023
Morning, readers. Here's a look at today's front page of the Belfast Telegraph.
Stay with us for all your breaking news today. pic.twitter.com/yf5irrt01N
— Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 22, 2023
Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding fine and a variety of other stories feature on the front pages in Britain on Monday.
The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman’s speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Braverman 'smear' fears over curbs on migrants'
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/BFTaXtOJ89
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 21, 2023
The Mirror and The Guardian take a different stance, saying Labour is demanding a probe into Ms Braverman’s speeding fine after her team denied she had a speeding ticket six weeks ago.
Monday's front page: Fast-track her out
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 21, 2023
Guardian front page, Monday 22 May 2023: Pressure on PM to launch inquiry into Braverman's speeding row
— The Guardian (@guardian) May 21, 2023
The Daily Express says a people smuggler claims Europe is sending tens of thousands of migrants to Britain.
Monday's front page: Europe 'turns blind eye' to let migrants reach UK
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 21, 2023
The Times says patients will be encouraged to use the NHS app to book private healthcare in an effort to cut wait times.
THE TIMES: NHS app to let patients book private healthcare
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 21, 2023
The Daily Mail reveals drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 people a day caught under the influence of drugs while driving.
Monday's @DailyMailUK
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 21, 2023
The Financial Times says China have banned a US chipmaker after the G7 summit.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 22
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 21, 2023
The Sun reports Phillip Schofield is devastated after his axing from ITV’s This Morning show.
On tomorrow's front page: Devastated Phillip Schofield says he is "completely broken" by his axing from This Morning
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 21, 2023
And the Daily Star looks to the clear skies, saying Britain will be hotter than Morocco this week with a 24C day forecast.
Monday's front page: It's Bake Britain
— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 21, 2023