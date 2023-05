Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have charged a teenager who was arrested on Saturday, May 21st as part of an operation targeting people suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles in the East of the country.

The man is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The three male teenage youths who were also arrested as part of this investigation have been released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Investigations are ongoing.