Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 07:27

Government spending over €42 million on refugee accomodation centres

All told some €42,191,896 is being paid to private providers across the country for the use of 180 centres of varying natures on a calendar month basis by the Department of Integration, the figures show.
Government spending over €42 million on refugee accomodation centres

Kenneth Fox

The Government is spending more than €42 million each month on the rental, management and maintenance of accommodation centres for asylum seekers, new figures reveal.

All told some €42,191,896 is being paid to private providers across the country for the use of 180 centres of varying natures on a calendar month basis by the Department of Integration, the figures show.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Dublin sees the highest outlay of €16 million each month for the use of 48 international protection accommodation services (Ipas) centres, the Department said.

Donegal, meanwhile, plays host to 16 centres — roughly half of them in Letterkenny — the second-highest figure by county in the country as a whole, at a cost of €2.5 million per month, despite having only the 13th largest population in the State.

Cork and Wicklow are the only other counties with more than nine centres, playing host to 10 apiece at a cost of €2.2 million and €2.5 million per month respectively.

The highest average outlay each month is in Meath where the six centres cost €338,000 per month. They include the emergency reception and orientation centre in the former holiday camp at Mosney.

The lowest payments by county are in Longford and Leitrim, with monthly bills of €89,299 and €167,000 respectively.

Included in the numbers are breakdowns by occupancy of 57 hotel contracts currently held by the Department in order to provide Ipas accommodation, hosting 1,906 people — 1,306 of whom are children.

Those contracts indicate a certain disparity in price per asylum seeker per month – with monthly charges per person ranging from €2,031 at the Crowne Plaza in Blanchardstown, Dublin, to €2,750 at the at the Ballymun Travelodge, to €3,454 at Galway’s Continental Hotel and €3,526 at the Crowne Plaza in Dundalk.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Council election results overshadowed by question of when Stormont will return Council election results overshadowed by question of when Stormont will return
Data concerns preventing one in five adults recycling old devices, survey finds Data concerns preventing one in five adults recycling old devices, survey finds
ukraineaccomodationirelandgovernment spendingrefugee
Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures up to 20 degrees expected this week

Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures up to 20 degrees expected this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more