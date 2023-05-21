Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 09:15

Woman (21) dies after being struck by garda patrol car in Co Donegal

The collision involving a 21-year-old pedestrian happened at about 3.15 this morning at Ludden, Buncrana.
A young woman has died after being struck by a garda patrol car in Co Donegal.

The collision involving a 21-year-old pedestrian happened at about 3.15am on Sunday morning at Ludden, Buncrana.

Her body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off for a technical examination.

No one else was injured.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

