What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Sat, 20 May, 2023

A wide variety of stories feature across Ireland’s front pages on Saturday.
A wide variety of stories feature across Ireland’s front pages on Saturday.

The Irish Times reports that an unpublished paper has recommended the State overhauls its plan to reform direct provision and revisits how it houses asylum seekers and refugees in light of the current crisis.

Gardaí have joined forces with Italy’s anti-mafia investigators to target top-level drug and money-laundering gangs operating across Ireland and Europe, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent reports that the garda facing charges over a car pursuit in which a notorious gang of burglars died will get official advice on personal safety amid fears he will be targeted by the criminals’ accomplices.

Landlords could be allowed to charge higher rates for new tenants in rent pressure zones, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Daily Mirror covers the sentencing of a man who attacked an 86-year-old woman by putting her inside a wheelie bin.

The Irish Daily Star looks ahead to Katie Taylor's big homecoming fight in Dublin tonight.

The economy is the major focus across the British mastheads on Saturday, with cuts to energy prices and a fall in inflation providing respite during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail share some good news with energy bills in Britain set to drop by up to £450 (€520) a year.

The i follows their lead by reporting inflation in the UK is set to fall next week.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph was not as optimistic, saying the UK is “talking itself into economic decline”.

The Financial Times reports that bank bosses say growing number of people are taking out “shadow loans” from the murky parts of the financial system to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Switching to health, The Guardian says people are paying a staggering £550 per hour for private GPs due to health service delays.

Elsewhere, The Times warns that artificial intelligence is a “clear and present danger to education”.

The Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive on serial killer Rose West, with the masthead urging her to “come clean on her murders”.

And the Daily Star says British prime minister Rishi Sunak has lost £200 million due to the cost-of-living crisis.

