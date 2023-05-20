Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 09:20

Five teenagers arrested over Navan assault all released without charge

The unprovoked attack on Monday afternoon was filmed and shared widely on social media.
Five teenagers arrested in connection with a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy earlier this week have all been released without charge.

A file will be referred in the first instance for consideration for admission to the Juvenile Diversion Programme, gardaí said.

The unprovoked attack in Navan, Co Meath on Monday afternoon was filmed and shared widely on social media.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries and was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

People have been asked not to share the video in relation to the incident out of respect for the victim.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said people were horrified by the attack and Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was not representative of young people in Ireland.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to work with the victim and his family.

People with information about the assault are being asked to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

