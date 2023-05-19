Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 07:28

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

All the stories from the day's national newspapers
Discussions over the housing of asylum seekers, reaction to an assault on a teenager in Co Meath, and Gerard Hutch's travels are among the stories covered in Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports 'Hundreds of asylum seekers to stay on streets as Coalition tries to quell tensions', amid an ongoing blockade around a centre housing asylum seekers in Inch, Co Clare.

The Irish Examiner covers Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's pleas for the blockade in Clare to end, alongside an article on the sharing of video footage online which showed the 'stomach churning' attack on a boy in Navan.

The Echo's headline reads: 'Jail for driver as life risked', after a man was jailed for injuring a garda as he attempted to flee the scene of a drug deal.

The Irish Daily Mail reports the Government has been warned about a 'rural revolt on rewetting', while both the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Sun report Gerard 'the Monk' Hutch has returned to Spain following his acquittal in the Regency trial.

In Britain, concerns over the rise of AI leads the national papers.

The i reports the British government is pushing for regulations to protect humanity from the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, while the Daily Mail leads with telecommunications giant BT announcing plans to replace 10,000 workers with AI.

Staying with politics, The Guardian says the government has unveiled a new swathe of sanctions against Russia, including banning Russian diamonds as well as Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel.

The Daily Express carries comments from British prime minister Rishi Sunak, who predicted Tory success at the next general election.

The Daily Telegraph reports household energy bills are expected to rise by almost £120 a year under the government’s net-zero plans.

Elsewhere, The Times leads with analysis revealing international nurse recruits accounted for two thirds of the rise in numbers since 2019.

The Independent reports an inquiry into maternity care failings at an NHS trust has been deemed “insufficient” as only a fraction of black and Asian women have come forward.

Water firms have asked customers to foot the bill to end the sewage crisis affecting the nation’s rivers and beaches, according to the Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with a six-year-old boy surviving a “horror” dog attack.

The Sun reports Ant and Dec are stepping down from Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years.

And the Daily Star says Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has caused sales of Y-fronts to soar.

Prosecution of Donegal builder is 'flawed' and 'contaminated', eviction trial hears

