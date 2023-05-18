Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 12:54

New Nike Unite store opens in Blanchardstown

The new store spans 10,000 sq ft
A new Nike Unite concept store has officially opened at the Blanchardstown Centre in Dublin.

The new store spans 10,000 sq ft, joining the recent openings of Zara's largest Irish store, luxury department store Flannels, and the new Bershka flagship.

The new Nike location, which has signed on for a 10-year lease, will offer both online and offline services, including click & collect, online order returns and self-service checkout.

Photo: Paul Sherwood

Nike Unite will also be partnering with Special Olympics and Foróige, while the store was designed to reflect local landmarks and recognise local athletes.

The opening comes amid strong performance at the shopping centre, with footfall up 8 per cent in the year to date compared to 2022.

