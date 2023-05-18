ICU nurses in UHL suspend strike action after proposal agreed

Muireann Duffy

Industrial action staged by Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has been suspended after a proposal was agreed by the hospital and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The ICU nurses began their work-to-rule action on Friday, May 12th, over staffing levels, with the unit currently operating at a 22 per cent staffing deficit.

The action has been suspended pending a ballot of members on the proposal agreed between the INMO and UHL management through the Workplace Relations Commission.

"The agreement reached is a temporary one to address the staffing shortfalls that is impacting both patient and staff safety in the ICU," the INMO's assistant director of relations Mary Fogarty said.

"Measures included in the agreement include a commitment to ensure that at least 16 nurses will be rostered in for both day and night duty for the 12-bed ward, nurses who work in the ICU will be facilitated to take their annual leave and assurances have been made that additional ICU nurses will be on site in June and July to bolster the current staffing complement."

"Safe staffing in the ICU is of utmost importance to our members who have been under intolerable pressure while trying to provide excellent care to very sick patients," Ms Fogarty added.