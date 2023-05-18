Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 08:04

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Thursday's front pages focus on a range of stories from asylum seekers being housed at three sites in Dublin to Ireland's neutrality to be assessed by the Government.

The Irish Times lead with a story about the Government’s plans to open centres in Santry, Clondalkin and Dún Laoghaire in Dublin for people seeking international protection in the coming months.

The Irish Examiner report the “full spectrum” of options must be considered as part of a review of Ireland’s military neutrality, Tánaiste Micheál Martin is due to tell the Dáil on Thursday.

The Echo report that Sonya Egan, who was jailed for four years for telling career-ending lies against some victims and lies that caused deep personal trauma to others – effectively made elaborate false reports against anyone she perceived to be crossing her.

Meanwhile, in the UK Thursday’s papers feature news from the US of an alleged car chase of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by “numerous photographers” which lasted two hours and described as “near catastrophic”.

The i and Metro lead with reports Harry and Meghan were subjected to a “relentless pursuit” after an awards ceremony in New York at 10pm on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Prime Minister has raised hopes for a pre-election tax cut.

While The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “out of touch” over the cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Mail takes aim at the opposition leader, saying Keir Starmer wants to reopen Brexit talks.

Water companies have apologised for pumping sewage into the nation’s rivers and promised the greatest infrastructure modernisation since the Victorian era, according to The Times.

Obese patients cost the NHS twice as much as those of healthy weight, The Daily Telegraph reports, citing “landmark research”.

The Financial Times writes that German carmakers are lobbying the European Commission to delay post-Brexit rules that threaten the industry.

The Daily Mirror features an exclusive interview with the 12-year-old son of fusilier Lee Rigby ahead of the 10-year anniversary of his father’s murder outside his barracks in Woolwich, South East London.

And the Daily Star says one in 10 people dip their sausage rolls in cups of tea.

