Irish woman killed in off-road buggy crash in Lanzarote

Natalia Penza

An Irish holidaymaker has died and her daughter has been seriously injured after plunging off rocks in Lanzarote during driving a hired off-road buggy.

The pair fell around 65 feet after losing control of the vehicle during a tourist excursion.

The deceased (61) was confirmed to have been an Irish citizen by Spanish police, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured woman, who was travelling on a South African passport, was rushed to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Arrecife, where her injuries are understood to include wounds to her head.

The daughter, though to be aged in her mid-40s, is believed to be in intensive care on Tuesday, although the hospital has not yet made any official comment.

Firefighters, police, Civil Protection workers and paramedics were among the emergency responders who attend the scene at around 3.30pm on Monday.

A helicopter was also dispatched, however, fire crews were able to stretcher the survivor to a waiting ambulance on foot.

The incident occurred between the town of Teseguite and the village of Guatiza, which boast unique volcanic rock formations.

The island’s Civil Guard police force has been tasked to investigate the incident. Aspokesman for the Civil Guard in Lanzarote said: “It is too early at this stage to speculate on what could have caused the tragedy. The investigation is still at a very early stage.”

The off-road buggy has been retrieved and is being analysed by forensic experts as part of the police investigation.