TD says refugees have been 'crammed into' buildings as locals protest

Vivienne Clarke

Co Clare TD Cathal Crowe is to meet with the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman today to discuss the arrival of 34 international protection applicants at a hotel called Magowna House which has been closed since 2019.

The facility at Magowna House had been deemed unsuitable to accommodate Ukrainian families last year, Mr Crowe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

There were concerns about fire certification and sewerage as the building is not connected to the mains and uses a septic tank, he added.

The building had not been ready last year, and it did not appear to be ready now as the people who arrived on Monday night were “crammed into” ancillary buildings, said Mr Crowe. “This is being rushed into."

While residents in the area were entitled to protest and express their concerns, the Fianna Fáil TD said he did not personally agree with the blocking of roads.

Mr Crowe said he had passed on his concerns to Clare County Council, the fire service and the HSE. If people were going to be brought to the facility then it should be safe.

Clare was very welcoming, 3.5 per cent of the county’s population were refugees or asylum seekers, he said. The issue was one of the suitability of the site at Magowna House. There had to be a base level about the quality of accommodation that was acceptable. That had to be central to the discussion, he said.