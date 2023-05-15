Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 13:17

Four arrested over fatal shooting of man in Dublin hotel car park

Gary Carey was shot multiple times in the car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham
Tomas Doherty

Gardaí have arrested four people as part of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in a Dublin hotel car park last year.

Gary Carey was shot multiple times in the car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on June 24th, 2022. He had been using the gym at the hotel prior to the incident.

Mr Carey had been expected to make a recovery but he died from his injuries six weeks later.

Two men in their 20s and two women in their 20s and 30s were arrested by gardaí on Monday morning.

They are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in various garda stations across Dublin city. They can be held for up to a week.

