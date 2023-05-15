Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 07:22

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Medical tourism deaths and accommodation for asylum seekers are among the stories making the headlines in Monday's newspapers.
The Irish Times reports that emergency accommodation for most of the 500 asylum seekers who are currently without a place to live – some of whom are living in tents in Dublin city centre – will be provided in the coming days.

Therapists are seeing a “shocking” link between children’s exposure to pornography and the sexual abuse of other children, according to the Irish Examiner.

New figures published by the Irish Independent show six Irish people who travelled abroad for medical or cosmetic procedures have died in the last two years.

At least 545 people in the North died in busy emergency departments while waiting for a bed in a hospital ward in the past three years, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The British papers at the start of the working week are primarily focused on the UK home secretary’s upcoming speech to the National Conservatism Conference.

The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times and the i all report Suella Braverman will tell the conference on Monday that the British prime minister must deliver on the Tory manifesto promise to reduce net migration.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with accusations that Keir Starmer is plotting to “rig” future elections through a plan to give EU citizens the right to vote and lower the voting age to 16.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports the G7 and EU are set to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to an image of Rob Burrows and Kevin Sinfield at the finish line of the Leeds marathon on Sunday.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has hired a lawyer to help deal with fallout from a reported rift with co-presenter Holly Willoughby, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says a cold streak is set to hit the UK before summer brings 27 degree temperatures next month.

