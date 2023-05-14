Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 11:46

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Fears of an increase in far-right violence, and Government clashes over childcare costs are among the stories that feature on Sunday's front pages.

Following attacks on a migrant camp in Dublin, there are fears about more far-right violence, The Sunday Times reports.

The Business Post leads with a story on Ireland's 'gridlock' on energy, housing, transport and water.

The Coalition is at odds over childcare costs, according to the Irish Mail on Sunday.

Politics takes centre stage on the front page of several UK Sunday newspapers, but there is no consensus on the major story of the day.

The Sunday Times focuses on the ongoing nurses pay dispute and an interview with Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen calling for a double-digit increase, having previously advised members to accept a 5 per cent offer – which members rejected.

Rishi Sunak is the subject of the Sunday Express front, the UK prime minister insisting he will “stay the course” despite criticism from the Archbishop of Canterbury and pressure from backbenchers.

One of his predecessors in Downing Street features in the Sunday People, which says “skint” Boris Johnson has secured a £3.8 million deal for a nine-bedroom manor house complete with moat.

A would-be resident of No 10 is the focus of The Sunday Telegraph which says Sir Keir Starmer will allow EU citizens who live and pay tax in the UK to vote if Labour wins the UK general election.

The Mail on Sunday combines Eurovision and royalty as it dedicates most of its front page to a picture of the Princess of Wales at the piano in a “tribute to Ukraine” shown as part of the song contest in Liverpool.

Kate’s picture features on the front of several front pages, including The Independent, which leads with backing from faith leaders for its campaign to prevent an Afghan war veteran being deported to Rwanda.

Reality TV stars feature on the front of two editions, the Sunday Mirror hearing from former Eastenders actor Dean Gaffney on how a medical ahead of appearing on I’m A Celebrity… revealed warning signs for bowel cancer.

And the Daily Star on Sunday reveals all about X Factor contestant Wagner’s new musical way to make a living.

