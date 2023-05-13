Five stunning waterside properties to carve out your own slice of paradise

Kenneth Fox
When it comes to property it can be all about location, location, location.
The ideal area differs for every person but whether you prefer living in the North, South, East or West, being close to water can be a huge selling point when it comes to buying a home.
With that in mind, we’ve teamed up with MyHome.ie to take a look at five of the best waterside properties for sale on the site right now.
You can check them all out below.
Cove Lodge, Coolownig, Lauragh, Kenmare, Co Kerry
This three-bed waterfront residence is situated on the breathtaking Iveragh Peninsula.
The property offers 150sqm of living space over two levels and sits on 3.78 acres of grounds made up of a terraced garden sloping down to the water’s edge. Cove Lodge boasts stunning panoramic views of Kenmare Bay.
- Type: three bed detached house
- Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Daly
- Asking price: €825,000
Dunmore Bay and Horse Island, Loop Head, Co Clare
This contemporary home is nestled within some 60 acres overlooking Dunmore Bay and includes a private island.
It offers panoramic sea views which extend to Loop Head Lighthouse and across the bay to Kerry Head and Slieve Mish Mountains. As well as the unique views, the property also boasts an indoor pool and a heli-pad.
- Type: four bed detached house
- Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
- Asking price: €9,750,000
The Lake House, Lahanagh, Ballintogher, Co Sligo
The Lake House is a stunning waterside residence on an elevated 3.28 acre site overlooking Lough Gill, just 15 minutes outside of Sligo town centre.
The house is over two levels and is laid out to take advantage of the spectacular water views and surrounding native landscape. Amongst its other features include a games room and wine cellar.
- Type: 4 bed detached house
- Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Draper
- Asking price: €1,350,000
Slipway House, The Cove, Baltimore, Co Cork
Slipway House is a five bed detached house on 0.5 acres which offers direct access to Baltimore Harbour. The recently renovated property offers 365sqm of living space and boasts spectacular uninterrupted sea and harbour views.
- Type: five bed detached house
- Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers
- Asking price: €1,895,000
‘Riverside Paradise’, Esker, Banagher, Co Galway
Riverside Paradise is an exclusive waterfront property located on the River Shannon.
To get a true sense of this 310sqm home, which sits on a one acre site just three km from Banagher, you have to view it from the shoreline towards its rear elevation where there is a private jetty and a superb gazebo and BBQ area.
- Type: Six bed detached house
- Agent: DNG Glen Corcoran
- Asking price: €695,000