Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 14:10

Five stunning waterside properties to carve out your own slice of paradise

The ideal area differs for every person but whether you prefer living in the North, South, East or West, being close to water can be a huge selling point when it comes to buying a home.
Five stunning waterside properties to carve out your own slice of paradise

Kenneth Fox

When it comes to property it can be all about location, location, location.

The ideal area differs for every person but whether you prefer living in the North, South, East or West, being close to water can be a huge selling point when it comes to buying a home.

With that in mind, we’ve teamed up with MyHome.ie to take a look at five of the best waterside properties for sale on the site right now.

You can check them all out below.

Cove Lodge, Coolownig, Lauragh, Kenmare, Co Kerry

This three-bed waterfront residence is situated on the breathtaking Iveragh Peninsula.

The property offers 150sqm of living space over two levels and sits on 3.78 acres of grounds made up of a terraced garden sloping down to the water’s edge. Cove Lodge boasts stunning panoramic views of Kenmare Bay.

  • Type: three bed detached house
  • Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Daly
  • Asking price: €825,000

An aerial view of Covelodge

Scenic waterfront views from Covelodge.

Covelodge exterior

Covelodge interior

Dunmore Bay and Horse Island, Loop Head, Co Clare

This contemporary home is nestled within some 60 acres overlooking Dunmore Bay and includes a private island.

It offers panoramic sea views which extend to Loop Head Lighthouse and across the bay to Kerry Head and Slieve Mish Mountains. As well as the unique views, the property also boasts an indoor pool and a heli-pad.

  • Type: four bed detached house
  • Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
  • Asking price: €9,750,000

Birds-eye view of Dunmore Bay and Horse Island

Exterior photo

View of the courtyard

Interior view of the house

The Lake House, Lahanagh, Ballintogher, Co Sligo

The Lake House is a stunning waterside residence on an elevated 3.28 acre site overlooking Lough Gill, just 15 minutes outside of Sligo town centre.

The house is over two levels and is laid out to take advantage of the spectacular water views and surrounding native landscape. Amongst its other features include a games room and wine cellar.

  • Type: 4 bed detached house
  • Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Draper
  • Asking price: €1,350,000

Interior view of The Lake House

An aerial view of the Lake House

The Lake House living room

A view from The Lakehouse

Slipway House, The Cove, Baltimore, Co Cork

Slipway House is a five bed detached house on 0.5 acres which offers direct access to Baltimore Harbour. The recently renovated property offers 365sqm of living space and boasts spectacular uninterrupted sea and harbour views.

  • Type: five bed detached house
  • Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers
  • Asking price: €1,895,000

Exterior view of Slipway House

A view of The Cove

Exterior view of Slipway House

Interior view of Slipway House

Riverside Paradise’, Esker, Banagher, Co Galway

Riverside Paradise is an exclusive waterfront property located on the River Shannon.

To get a true sense of this 310sqm home, which sits on a one acre site just three km from Banagher, you have to view it from the shoreline towards its rear elevation where there is a private jetty and a superb gazebo and BBQ area.

  • Type: Six bed detached house
  • Agent: DNG Glen Corcoran
  • Asking price: €695,000

An exterior view of Riverside Paradise

A view of the back garden.

The view of the garden

A view of the marina

Riverside Paradise next to the River Shannon

More in this section

US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears
corkclaregalwaykerrysligoirelandwaterside properties
Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction

Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more