Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 14:38

French officials say two freed in Iran, including Irish national, are on way to Paris

Irish/French national Bernard Phelan had been held in prison in north-east Iran alongside Benjamin Briere
French officials say two freed in Iran, including Irish national, are on way to Paris

By Elaine Ganley, AP

Two French citizens imprisoned in Iran have been freed, French authorities have said.

Benjamin Briere and Bernard Phelan, who both had been held in a prison in Mashhad, in north-east Iran, are heading to Paris, French foreign minister Catherine Colonna said.

Mr Phelan is a dual Irish-French national.

“Free at last,” French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted. “It’s a relief.”

Mr Macron and the minister “thanked all those who worked” for their freedom.

Ms Colonna spoke earlier with Iranian minister of foreign affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Mr Briere (37) was arrested three years ago, in May 2020 while touring, for taking photographs with a drone in an area where cameras were forbidden and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.

He was convicted of spying and sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, then reportedly acquitted this year.

Mr Phelan (64) was arrested seven months ago while visiting Iran for consulting activities for a tour company, according to French daily newspaper Le Parisien.

His arrest last October came as women and men took up the cause against obligatory headscarves following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s morality police had arrested her for wearing her headscarf too loosely.

France Iran Citizens Freed
People hold portraits of Cecile Kohler and Benjamin Briere during a protest in Paris earlier this year (AP)

Nearly a half-dozen other French citizens are thought to be held in Iranian prisons. Among them are Cecile Kohler (37) and Chuck Paris (69), who were arrested on May 7th, 2022, after meeting with protesting Iranian teachers and taking part in an anti-government rally.

France identified the two as a teachers’ union official and her partner on holiday in Iran.

In January 2022, Iranian justice officials ordered the re-imprisonment of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in 2019.

Adelkhah had for a time been allowed to serve a five-year prison sentence under house arrest. She had been accused of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic’s political system” and “collusion to undermine national security”.

Her companion, academic Roland Marchal, was freed in 2020, a year after his arrest.

Other Europeans also remain imprisoned by Iran with occasional releases, widely viewed as part of a cynical and delicate bid for favours.

More in this section

Man killed in Galway two-vehicle collision Man killed in Galway two-vehicle collision
Dentists vote no confidence in Minister for Health as 1 in 6 waiting over three months for appointment Dentists vote no confidence in Minister for Health as 1 in 6 waiting over three months for appointment
Two long-time friends of Hutch family get combined sentences of 17-and-a-half years Two long-time friends of Hutch family get combined sentences of 17-and-a-half years
iranfranceprisonrelease
Elderly woman dies in Clare house fire

Elderly woman dies in Clare house fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more